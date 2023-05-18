Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) Worth $515.00K

On May 18, 2023 at 13:28:15 ET an unusually large $515.00K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) was sold, with a strike price of $82.00 / share, expiring in 211 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.27 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.28th percentile of all recent large trades made in IYR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IYR is 0.23%, a decrease of 20.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 48,999K shares. The put/call ratio of IYR is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 6,705K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,615K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 104,661.59% over the last quarter.

Cibc World Markets holds 4,549K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,552K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 144.37% over the last quarter.

WealthNavi holds 3,377K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 101,544.33% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,211K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares, representing an increase of 16.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 72.23% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,915K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares, representing an increase of 30.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 12.96% over the last quarter.

