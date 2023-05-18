News & Insights

Options
IYR

Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) Worth $515.00K

May 18, 2023 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On May 18, 2023 at 13:28:15 ET an unusually large $515.00K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) was sold, with a strike price of $82.00 / share, expiring in 211 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.27 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.28th percentile of all recent large trades made in IYR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IYR is 0.23%, a decrease of 20.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 48,999K shares. IYR / BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of IYR is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IYR / BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Barclays holds 6,705K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,615K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 104,661.59% over the last quarter.

Cibc World Markets holds 4,549K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,552K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 144.37% over the last quarter.

WealthNavi holds 3,377K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 101,544.33% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,211K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares, representing an increase of 16.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 72.23% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,915K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares, representing an increase of 30.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 12.96% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Options
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IYR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.