Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) Worth $198.46K

On May 16, 2023 at 10:07:08 ET an unusually large $198.46K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) was sold, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on June 2, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.63th percentile of all recent large trades made in ITB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITB is 0.20%, an increase of 36.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.24% to 21,208K shares. The put/call ratio of ITB is 3.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 5,581K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares, representing an increase of 42.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITB by 53.45% over the last quarter.

Assetmark holds 1,955K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITB by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance holds 1,630K shares.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,309K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares, representing a decrease of 20.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITB by 73.37% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,031K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares, representing a decrease of 75.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITB by 34.19% over the last quarter.

