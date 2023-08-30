Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $3,373.50K

On August 30, 2023 at 16:08:10 ET an unusually large $3,373.50K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was sold, with a strike price of $215.00 / share, expiring in 107 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2092 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 1.15%, an increase of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 313,161K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 32,385K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,180K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 28,958K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,777K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 221.04% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 20,073K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,012K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 201.00% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 10,316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,942K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 8,227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,025K shares, representing an increase of 26.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 2,997.56% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.