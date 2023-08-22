Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $1,355.00K

On August 22, 2023 at 16:06:22 ET an unusually large $1,355.00K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was bought, with a strike price of $175.00 / share, expiring in 59 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.80 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.70th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2106 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 1.14%, a decrease of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 313,918K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 32,385K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,180K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 69.30% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 28,958K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,777K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 73.83% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 20,073K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,012K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 66.12% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 10,316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,942K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 8,227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,025K shares, representing an increase of 26.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 94.21% over the last quarter.

