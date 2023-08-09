Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $4,240.50K

On August 9, 2023 at 16:02:55 ET an unusually large $4,240.50K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was bought, with a strike price of $220.00 / share, expiring in 128 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 10.99 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2091 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 1.19%, an increase of 15.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 313,923K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 30,777K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,961K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 69.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 30,180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,267K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 20,012K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,849K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 9,942K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,181K shares, representing a decrease of 22.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 7.26% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,618K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,713K shares, representing an increase of 71.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 57.91% over the last quarter.

