Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $9,534.00K

On May 16, 2023 at 16:01:48 ET an unusually large $9,534.00K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was sold, with a strike price of $220.00 / share, expiring in 213 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.42 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.69th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2080 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 1.13%, an increase of 14.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 51.21% to 314,797K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 30,777K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,961K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 69.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 30,180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,267K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 77.29% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 20,012K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,849K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 68.42% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 11,774K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991K shares, representing an increase of 74.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 9,942K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,181K shares, representing a decrease of 22.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 7.26% over the last quarter.

