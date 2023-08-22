Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Worth $1,608.00K

On August 22, 2023 at 15:30:16 ET an unusually large $1,608.00K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) was bought, with a strike price of $80.00 / share, expiring in 115 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.85 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.92th percentile of all recent large trades made in EFA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1846 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFA is 0.95%, a decrease of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 563,279K shares. The put/call ratio of EFA is 2.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HEFA - iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF holds 45,671K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,844K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 34,229K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,580K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 71.84% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 33,318K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,972K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 75.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,528K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,013K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 606.70% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 21,260K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,954K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 63.11% over the last quarter.

