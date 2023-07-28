Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Worth $576.00K

On July 28, 2023 at 11:49:19 ET an unusually large $576.00K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) was bought, with a strike price of $72.00 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.21 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.46th percentile of all recent large trades made in EFA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1838 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFA is 0.99%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 582,837K shares. The put/call ratio of EFA is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HEFA - iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF holds 45,671K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,844K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 36,972K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,247K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 70.06% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 34,765K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,378K shares, representing an increase of 75.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 18.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 33,580K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,327K shares, representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 76.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,013K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,802K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 5.60% over the last quarter.

