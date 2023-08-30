Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Worth $4,620.00K

On August 30, 2023 at 15:08:59 ET an unusually large $4,620.00K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) was sold, with a strike price of $42.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.67 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.20th percentile of all recent large trades made in EEM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1338 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEM is 0.50%, a decrease of 14.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.43% to 437,649K shares. The put/call ratio of EEM is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 34,560K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,441K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 340.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,909K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,295K shares, representing an increase of 24.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 842.03% over the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 16,463K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,715K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 1.98% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 15,046K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,580K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 13,421K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,992K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 174.89% over the last quarter.

