Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Worth $660.00K

On May 19, 2023 at 09:55:19 ET an unusually large $660.00K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) was sold, with a strike price of $39.00 / share, expiring in 119 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.09 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.17th percentile of all recent large trades made in EEM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1363 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEM is 0.60%, an increase of 68.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 499,998K shares. The put/call ratio of EEM is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 31,441K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,902K shares, representing a decrease of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 78.43% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 22,247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 99.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 28,885.86% over the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 16,715K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 16,306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,208K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 69.10% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 15,580K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,828K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 20.36% over the last quarter.

