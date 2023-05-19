Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MBS ETF (MBB) Worth $159.00K

On May 19, 2023 at 10:29:52 ET an unusually large $159.00K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MBS ETF (MBB) was bought, with a strike price of $93.00 / share, expiring in 245 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 791 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MBS ETF. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBB is 1.22%, an increase of 64.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.99% to 257,988K shares. The put/call ratio of MBB is 2.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 61,723K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,204K shares, representing a decrease of 16.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBB by 79.92% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 29,377K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,749K shares, representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBB by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,981K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,721K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBB by 88.01% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 16,195K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,362K shares, representing an increase of 60.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBB by 136.36% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 10,828K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,324K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBB by 81.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.