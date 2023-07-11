Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Worth $2,143.20K

On July 11, 2023 at 11:34:56 ET an unusually large $2,143.20K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) was bought, with a strike price of $107.00 / share, expiring in 101 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.97 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LQD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1176 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQD is 1.50%, a decrease of 3.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 314,829K shares. The put/call ratio of LQD is 2.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 25,123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,374K shares, representing a decrease of 20.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQD by 80.22% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 15,144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,524K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQD by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Japan Science & Technology Agency holds 13,806K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 12,455K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,435K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQD by 69.57% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 12,048K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,990K shares, representing a decrease of 107.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQD by 51.93% over the last quarter.

