Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Worth $15,900.00K

On May 17, 2023 at 15:28:48 ET an unusually large $15,900.00K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) was bought, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 32.27 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HYG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1013 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYG is 1.58%, an increase of 19.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.28% to 221,974K shares. The put/call ratio of HYG is 4.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 18,589K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,662K shares, representing an increase of 31.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 65.35% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 17,783K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 96.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 2,069.77% over the last quarter.

NTBAX - Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund Shares holds 16,656K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,365K shares, representing a decrease of 34.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 23.77% over the last quarter.

Japan Science & Technology Agency holds 10,391K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,199K shares, representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 83,939.18% over the last quarter.

Northern Lights Fund Trust - Sierra Tactical Bond Fund Investor Class Shares holds 6,961K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 80.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 277.79% over the last quarter.

