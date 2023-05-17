Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Worth $285.00K

On May 17, 2023 at 11:51:37 ET an unusually large $285.00K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) was sold, with a strike price of $97.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.94 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.57th percentile of all recent large trades made in IEF options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 838 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 7.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEF is 1.61%, an increase of 11.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.36% to 272,709K shares. The put/call ratio of IEF is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 36,515K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,877K shares, representing a decrease of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 16,713K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,404K shares, representing an increase of 19.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,330K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 12,155K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,936K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 78.57% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 10,489K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,139K shares, representing an increase of 70.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 168.69% over the last quarter.

