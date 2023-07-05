Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Worth $436.15K

On July 5, 2023 at 15:52:44 ET an unusually large $436.15K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was sold, with a strike price of $107.00 / share, expiring in 44 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.60 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.01th percentile of all recent large trades made in TLT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 955 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLT is 1.24%, a decrease of 13.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.76% to 246,655K shares. The put/call ratio of TLT is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 37,654K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,292K shares, representing an increase of 24.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 28.22% over the last quarter.

TMF - Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares holds 9,608K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,910K shares, representing an increase of 38.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 8,814K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,316K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 41.44% over the last quarter.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 8,397K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares, representing an increase of 36.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 36.83% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 6,529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares, representing an increase of 22.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 28.37% over the last quarter.

