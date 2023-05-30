Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Worth $94.70K

On May 30, 2023 at 13:47:50 ET an unusually large $94.70K block of Put contracts in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was bought, with a strike price of $124.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.40th percentile of all recent large trades made in IBB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Biotechnology ETF. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBB is 0.32%, an increase of 30.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.84% to 41,840K shares. The put/call ratio of IBB is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 11,250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,725K shares, representing an increase of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBB by 73.83% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2,001K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBB by 52.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,966K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 61.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBB by 70.34% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,830K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBB by 73.41% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,823K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBB by 89.48% over the last quarter.

