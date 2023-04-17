Unusual Put Option Trade in BlackBerry (BB) Worth $53.26K

On April 17, 2023 at 12:46:52 ET an unusually large $53.26K block of Put contracts in BlackBerry (BB) was bought, with a strike price of $4.50 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.66th percentile of all recent large trades made in BB options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackBerry. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BB is 0.12%, an increase of 17.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.83% to 292,928K shares. The put/call ratio of BB is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.05% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BlackBerry is $3.74. The forecasts range from a low of $2.99 to a high of $5.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.05% from its latest reported closing price of $4.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BlackBerry is $781MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Street holds 419K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares, representing a decrease of 28.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB by 49.93% over the last quarter.

Parallax Volatility Advisers holds 450K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares, representing a decrease of 139.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB by 70.97% over the last quarter.

Whittier Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 540K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TOK - iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackBerry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

See all BlackBerry regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.