Unusual Put Option Trade in BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Worth $80.38K

On May 8, 2023 at 15:52:50 ET an unusually large $80.38K block of Put contracts in BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 39 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioXcel Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTAI is 0.08%, an increase of 135.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.63% to 14,282K shares. The put/call ratio of BTAI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is 54.52. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 135.32% from its latest reported closing price of 23.17.

The projected annual revenue for BioXcel Therapeutics is 21MM, an increase of 5,373.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,329K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 95.01% over the last quarter.

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds 981K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing a decrease of 35.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 68,575.36% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 875K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 506K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BioXcel Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors.

