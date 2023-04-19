Unusual Put Option Trade in Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Worth $29.07K

On April 19, 2023 at 12:59:05 ET an unusually large $29.07K block of Put contracts in Bionano Genomics (BNGO) was sold, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BNGO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bionano Genomics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNGO is 0.13%, an increase of 201.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 83,938K shares. The put/call ratio of BNGO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 609.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bionano Genomics is $5.32. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 609.64% from its latest reported closing price of $0.75.

The projected annual revenue for Bionano Genomics is $48MM, an increase of 73.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

J.w. Cole Advisors holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gradient Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Engineers Gate Manager holds 50K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 222K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bionano Genomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano's Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns.

