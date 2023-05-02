Unusual Put Option Trade in Bilibili Inc - ADR (BILI) Worth $200.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 10:58:50 ET an unusually large $200.00K block of Put contracts in Bilibili Inc - ADR (BILI) was sold, with a strike price of $22.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.77 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BILI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 85 owner(s) or 25.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILI is 0.51%, an increase of 26.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.35% to 91,565K shares. The put/call ratio of BILI is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bilibili Inc - ADR is $27.43. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $43.26. The average price target represents an increase of 35.61% from its latest reported closing price of $20.23.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili Inc - ADR is $27,072MM, an increase of 23.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$10.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBCG - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 361.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 82.02% over the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 1,298.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 95.58% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

China Fund holds 98K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 14.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 16.13% over the last quarter.

FEAAX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund holds 231K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 14.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 154.04% over the last quarter.

Bilibili Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bilibili represents an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the ''bullet chatting'' feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse cultures and interests and destination for discovering cultural trends and phenomena for young generations in China.

