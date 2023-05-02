Unusual Put Option Trade in B&G Foods (BGS) Worth $79.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 11:39:36 ET an unusually large $79.00K block of Put contracts in B&G Foods (BGS) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 108 day(s) (on August 18, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&G Foods. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGS is 0.06%, a decrease of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 51,663K shares. The put/call ratio of BGS is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.80% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for B&G Foods is $14.62. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.80% from its latest reported closing price of $16.39.

The projected annual revenue for B&G Foods is $2,201MM, an increase of 1.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QASCX - Federated MDT Small Cap Core Fund Shares holds 101K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

WDIV - SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF holds 118K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 18.10% over the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 17.74% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

B&G Foods Declares $0.19 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $16.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.62%, the lowest has been 4.64%, and the highest has been 14.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -4.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.60%.

B&G Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone.

