Unusual Put Option Trade in Beyond Meat (BYND) Worth $89.50K

On April 20, 2023 at 10:19:15 ET an unusually large $89.50K block of Put contracts in Beyond Meat (BYND) was sold, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on May 26, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.05th percentile of all recent large trades made in BYND options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beyond Meat. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYND is 0.07%, an increase of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.73% to 27,512K shares. The put/call ratio of BYND is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.77% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beyond Meat is $12.67. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.77% from its latest reported closing price of $14.86.

The projected annual revenue for Beyond Meat is $428MM, an increase of 2.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 63.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 61.04% over the last quarter.

MQS Management holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

TISBX - TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 86K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 138K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 0.51% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 332.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 81.38% over the last quarter.

Beyond Meat Background Information

Beyond Meat, Inc. is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, the company can positively impact for growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 31, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide.

