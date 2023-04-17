Unusual Put Option Trade in Best Buy (BBY) Worth $209.72K

On April 17, 2023 at 13:52:12 ET an unusually large $209.72K block of Put contracts in Best Buy (BBY) was bought, with a strike price of $69.00 / share, expiring in 39 day(s) (on May 26, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.76 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.78th percentile of all recent large trades made in BBY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Best Buy. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBY is 0.24%, an increase of 28.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 192,933K shares. The put/call ratio of BBY is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Best Buy is $84.97. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.80% from its latest reported closing price of $73.38.

The projected annual revenue for Best Buy is $46,252MM, a decrease of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSSPX - State Street S&P 500 Index V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Diversified Real Growth Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 26.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Duality Advisers holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 162.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Alpha Paradigm Partners holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 245.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBY by 65.12% over the last quarter.

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 3,615K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Best Buy Declares $0.92 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share ($3.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 23, 2023 received the payment on April 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $73.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.97%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 5.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Best Buy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Best Buy is a leading provider of technology products, services and solutions. The company offers expert service at an unbeatable price more than 1.5 billion times a year to the consumers, small business owners and educators who visit our stores, engage with Geek Squad agents or use BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app. The company has operations in the U.S and Canada, where more than 70 percent of the population lives within 15 minutes of a Best Buy store, as well as in Mexico where Best Buy has a physical and online presence.

