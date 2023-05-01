Unusual Put Option Trade in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Worth $42.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 13:05:09 ET an unusually large $42.00K block of Put contracts in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was bought, with a strike price of $0.50 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.90th percentile of all recent large trades made in BBBY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bed Bath & Beyond. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBBY is 0.12%, an increase of 174.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.86% to 58,474K shares. The put/call ratio of BBBY is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,303.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bed Bath & Beyond is $1.50. The forecasts range from a low of $0.10 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1,303.45% from its latest reported closing price of $0.11.

The projected annual revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond is $5,824MM, a decrease of 6.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleakley Financial Group holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Cutler Group holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 97.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 10,012.10% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,003K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 57.62% over the last quarter.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - Small Cap Equity Index Fund Class holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 13.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 57.67% over the last quarter.

Bed, Bath & Beyond Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the 'Company') is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for its customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

