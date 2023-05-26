Unusual Put Option Trade in Beauty Health Company (The) - (SKIN) Worth $102.87K

On May 26, 2023 at 14:23:58 ET an unusually large $102.87K block of Put contracts in Beauty Health Company (The) - (SKIN) was bought, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SKIN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beauty Health Company (The) -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIN is 0.15%, an increase of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 122,765K shares. The put/call ratio of SKIN is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.75% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beauty Health Company (The) - is 19.32. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 99.75% from its latest reported closing price of 9.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Beauty Health Company (The) - is 448MM, an increase of 18.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,547K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,289K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 56.51% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 10,125K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,536K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 29.43% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 6,663K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares, representing an increase of 42.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 44.57% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 5,728K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576K shares, representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 85.62% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,839K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,835K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 24.18% over the last quarter.

Beauty Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Beauty Health Co. engages in manufacturing and selling of serum-based hydradermabrasion systems and aesthetic products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.