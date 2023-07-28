Unusual Put Option Trade in Bank Of America (BAC) Worth $624.88K

On July 28, 2023 at 13:35:17 ET an unusually large $624.88K block of Put contracts in Bank Of America (BAC) was bought, with a strike price of $28.00 / share, expiring in 329 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.97 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BAC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Of America. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC is 0.66%, a decrease of 7.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 6,059,367K shares. The put/call ratio of BAC is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.04% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank Of America is 36.43. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 14.04% from its latest reported closing price of 31.95.

The projected annual revenue for Bank Of America is 104,670MM, an increase of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 1,032,852K shares representing 12.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010,101K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 18.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 210,597K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207,270K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 18.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 162,861K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161,347K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 138,394K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141,761K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 22.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 125,468K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,637K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 18.94% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Background Information

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,900 lending centers, 2,500 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,300 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

