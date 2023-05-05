Unusual Put Option Trade in Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR (BBD) Worth $45.27K

On May 5, 2023 at 11:37:49 ET an unusually large $45.27K block of Put contracts in Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR (BBD) was sold, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 259 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.47 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.14th percentile of all recent large trades made in BBD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBD is 0.32%, a decrease of 22.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.21% to 884,724K shares. The put/call ratio of BBD is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.55% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR is 3.40. The forecasts range from a low of 2.60 to a high of $5.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.55% from its latest reported closing price of 2.82.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR is 131,935MM, an increase of 53.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 83,527K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,499K shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 66,525K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 69.06% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 55,677K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,609K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 71.09% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 52,663K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,937K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 81.50% over the last quarter.

Pendal Group holds 35,619K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,007K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a Brazilian financial services company headquartered in Osasco, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. It is the third largest banking institution in Brazil, as well as the third largest in Latin America, and the seventy-ninth largest bank in the world.

