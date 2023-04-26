Unusual Put Option Trade in B2gold (BTG) Worth $207.57K

On April 26, 2023 at 09:48:08 ET an unusually large $207.57K block of Put contracts in B2gold (BTG) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 268 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.62th percentile of all recent large trades made in BTG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in B2gold. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTG is 0.38%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 775,048K shares. The put/call ratio of BTG is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for B2gold is $5.32. The forecasts range from a low of $3.70 to a high of $6.55. The average price target represents an increase of 32.39% from its latest reported closing price of $4.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for B2gold is $1,763MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shell Asset Management holds 84K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTG by 10.54% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Real Return Portfolio Real Return Portfolio holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTG by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Monaco Asset Management SAM holds 117K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aquatic Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

B2gold Declares $0.04 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $4.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.41%, the lowest has been 2.23%, and the highest has been 7.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

B2gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finlandand Uzbekistan. In 2020, the Company continues to forecast total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,055,000 ounces with all-in sustaining costs of between $780- $820per ounce

See all B2gold regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.