Unusual Put Option Trade in Avery Dennison (AVY) Worth $157.04K

On April 21, 2023 at 10:37:08 ET an unusually large $157.04K block of Put contracts in Avery Dennison (AVY) was sold, with a strike price of $165.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avery Dennison. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVY is 0.25%, a decrease of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 88,017K shares. The put/call ratio of AVY is 4.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avery Dennison is $210.03. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $244.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.00% from its latest reported closing price of $177.99.

The projected annual revenue for Avery Dennison is $9,642MM, an increase of 6.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Stock Index Portfolio holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 3.92% over the last quarter.

ILCV - iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 33.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 56.15% over the last quarter.

Agf Management holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Huntington National Bank holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 1.92% over the last quarter.

LVOAX - Lord Abbett Value Opportunities Fund holds 130K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Avery Dennison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avery Dennison is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion.

