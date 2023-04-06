Unusual Put Option Trade in Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) Worth $1,212.07K

On April 6, 2023 at 14:00:39 ET an unusually large $1,212.07K block of Put contracts in Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) was bought, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 43 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.05 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in ASND options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.16% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is $162.42. The forecasts range from a low of $118.52 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 128.16% from its latest reported closing price of $71.19.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is $152MM, an increase of 197.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$9.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.74%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 81,453K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,957K shares representing 12.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,568K shares, representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,920K shares representing 12.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,149K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,955K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,853K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,710K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,875K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,644K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

