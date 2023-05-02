Unusual Put Option Trade in Asana Inc - (ASAN) Worth $223.20K

On May 2, 2023 at 11:25:31 ET an unusually large $223.20K block of Put contracts in Asana Inc - (ASAN) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 262 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.98 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.72th percentile of all recent large trades made in ASAN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asana Inc -. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAN is 0.13%, a decrease of 28.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.81% to 57,539K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAN is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.75% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asana Inc - is $23.54. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.75% from its latest reported closing price of $16.15.

The projected annual revenue for Asana Inc - is $665MM, an increase of 21.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 82.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 18.36% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market Fund, Inc. Investor A holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 71.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 102.87% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 158K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 43.03% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 58.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 50.20% over the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Asana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

