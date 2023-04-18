Unusual Put Option Trade in ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Worth $421.04K

On April 18, 2023 at 14:01:09 ET an unusually large $421.04K block of Put contracts in ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) was bought, with a strike price of $37.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.21 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.27th percentile of all recent large trades made in ARKK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARK Innovation ETF. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARKK is 0.22%, a decrease of 42.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.80% to 71,308K shares. The put/call ratio of ARKK is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Washington Trust Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Richmond Brothers holds 70K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 27.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Principle Wealth Partners holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Stephens holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 71.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 53.78% over the last quarter.

Kingsview Wealth Management holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 99.93% over the last quarter.

