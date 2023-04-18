Unusual Put Option Trade in ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Worth $399.63K

On April 18, 2023 at 11:39:02 ET an unusually large $399.63K block of Put contracts in ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 276 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.31th percentile of all recent large trades made in ARKK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARK Innovation ETF. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARKK is 0.22%, a decrease of 42.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.80% to 71,308K shares. The put/call ratio of ARKK is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trust Co Of Vermont holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 59,460.65% over the last quarter.

Purus Wealth Management holds 79K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Bogart Wealth holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 99.93% over the last quarter.

XR Securities holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ballew Advisors holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

