Unusual Put Option Trade in ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Worth $1,527.36K

On April 26, 2023 at 12:59:59 ET an unusually large $1,527.36K block of Put contracts in ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) was bought, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 632 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ARKK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARK Innovation ETF. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARKK is 0.23%, a decrease of 36.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.99% to 70,649K shares. The put/call ratio of ARKK is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 1,546K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 87.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 577.76% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 30.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 77.17% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 20.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 6.65% over the last quarter.

See all ARK Innovation ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.