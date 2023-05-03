Unusual Put Option Trade in Arista Networks (ANET) Worth $4,815.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 15:45:32 ET an unusually large $4,815.00K block of Put contracts in Arista Networks (ANET) was sold, with a strike price of $165.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ANET options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.35%, a decrease of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 250,132K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.66% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arista Networks is $177.72. The forecasts range from a low of $147.46 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.66% from its latest reported closing price of $134.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arista Networks is $5,457MM, an increase of 12.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arete Wealth Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capstone Investment Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 33.88% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Class 2 holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Delphia holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 31.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 17.41% over the last quarter.

TMAAX - Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Arista Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system.

See all Arista Networks regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.