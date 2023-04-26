Unusual Put Option Trade in Arch Resources Inc - (ARCH) Worth $70.06K

On April 26, 2023 at 15:43:46 ET an unusually large $70.06K block of Put contracts in Arch Resources Inc - (ARCH) was bought, with a strike price of $100.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Resources Inc -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCH is 0.43%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.26% to 17,806K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCH is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Resources Inc - is $187.85. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 54.29% from its latest reported closing price of $121.75.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Resources Inc - is $3,191MM, a decrease of 13.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $38.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 326K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Luminus Management holds 558K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 48.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 67.85% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 17.31% over the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 14.24% over the last quarter.

AVUSX - Avantis U.S. Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. Arch Resources operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

