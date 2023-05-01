Unusual Put Option Trade in Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Worth $172.82K

On May 1, 2023 at 14:35:37 ET an unusually large $172.82K block of Put contracts in Arch Capital Group (ACGL) was sold, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 46 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in ACGL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group. This is an increase of 263 owner(s) or 25.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGL is 0.54%, an increase of 11.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 440,311K shares. The put/call ratio of ACGL is 5.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group is $78.23. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 4.21% from its latest reported closing price of $75.07.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group is $11,833MM, an increase of 9.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JPMORGAN INSURANCE TRUST - JPMorgan Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Portfolio Class 1 holds 81K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 27.55% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Franklin U.S. Equity Smart Beta Portfolio Class 3 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 5.40% over the last quarter.

CMJAX - Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 27.07% over the last quarter.

BerganKDV Wealth Management holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBQAX - AmericaFirst Large Cap Share Buyback Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Arch Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

