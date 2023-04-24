Unusual Put Option Trade in Aravive (ARAV) Worth $118.36K

On April 24, 2023 at 12:14:44 ET an unusually large $118.36K block of Put contracts in Aravive (ARAV) was bought, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 144 day(s) (on September 15, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aravive. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARAV is 0.01%, an increase of 18.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 287.21% to 15,449K shares. The put/call ratio of ARAV is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 680.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aravive is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 680.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.70.

The projected annual revenue for Aravive is $1MM, a decrease of 84.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citigroup holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 27K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Franklin Resources holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 946K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARAV by 54.91% over the last quarter.

Aravive Background Information

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Aravive's lead product candidate, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth. Aravive successfully completed a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and has initiated a registrational Phase 3 trial of AVB-500 at a dose of 15 mg/kg. While the Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response, 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. The Company is dosing patients in its Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

