Unusual Put Option Trade in Aptiv (APTV) Worth $50.23K

On April 5, 2023 at 10:54:19 ET an unusually large $50.23K block of Put contracts in Aptiv (APTV) was bought, with a strike price of $85.00 / share, expiring in 44 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in APTV options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.93% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aptiv is $136.10. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 26.93% from its latest reported closing price of $107.22.

The projected annual revenue for Aptiv is $19,708MM, an increase of 12.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptiv. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APTV is 0.36%, an increase of 9.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 301,169K shares. The put/call ratio of APTV is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,110K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,696K shares, representing a decrease of 17.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 6.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,235K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,091K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,080K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,598K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,837K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,610K shares, representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 0.76% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,313K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,247K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Aptiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility.

