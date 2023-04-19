Unusual Put Option Trade in Applied Materials (AMAT) Worth $502.50K

On April 19, 2023 at 13:38:09 ET an unusually large $502.50K block of Put contracts in Applied Materials (AMAT) was sold, with a strike price of $120.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.80 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.90th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMAT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2873 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Materials. This is an increase of 136 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAT is 0.46%, an increase of 1.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 778,457K shares. The put/call ratio of AMAT is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Materials is $132.10. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.72% from its latest reported closing price of $111.27.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Materials is $24,715MM, a decrease of 5.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tyler-Stone Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FOCPX - Fidelity OTC Portfolio holds 2,320K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 41.07% over the last quarter.

TRVLX - T. Rowe Price Value Fund holds 1,539K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing an increase of 63.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 229.76% over the last quarter.

Symphony Financial holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 81.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance holds 67K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Applied Materials Declares $0.32 Dividend

On March 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $111.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.33%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 2.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Applied Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Materials, Inc. is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Its expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

