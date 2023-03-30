Unusual Put Option Trade in Apple (AAPL) Worth $1,579.50K

On March 30, 2023 at 14:51:11 ET an unusually large $1,579.50K block of Put contracts in Apple (AAPL) was bought, with a strike price of $150.00 / share, expiring in 169 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.09 percentile of all recent large trades made in AAPL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.37% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apple is $172.62. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $208.95. The average price target represents an increase of 7.37% from its latest reported closing price of $160.77.

The projected annual revenue for Apple is $413,641MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an increase of 213 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPL is 3.03%, a decrease of 22.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 10,158,923K shares. The put/call ratio of AAPL is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 895,136K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894,802K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 6.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 459,387K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455,109K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 12.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 345,686K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342,454K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 282,750K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279,759K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 226,281K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224,864K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Apple Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple's software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak's Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

