Unusual Put Option Trade in Anheuser-Busch In Bev (BUD) Worth $150.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 09:41:38 ET an unusually large $150.00K block of Put contracts in Anheuser-Busch In Bev (BUD) was bought, with a strike price of $61.00 / share, expiring in 10 day(s) (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.45 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.67th percentile of all recent large trades made in BUD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch In Bev. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUD is 0.52%, an increase of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.97% to 135,348K shares. The put/call ratio of BUD is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anheuser-Busch In Bev is $74.01. The forecasts range from a low of $58.78 to a high of $92.24. The average price target represents an increase of 14.52% from its latest reported closing price of $64.63.

The projected annual revenue for Anheuser-Busch In Bev is $61,581MM, an increase of 6.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MOSAX - MassMutual Select Overseas Fund holds 49K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 20.09% over the last quarter.

FEIAX - Fidelity Advisor Equity Income Fund holds 362K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,934K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 6.83% over the last quarter.

JEQAX - Fundamental All Cap Core Trust NAV holds 404K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 27.45% over the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch In Bev Declares $0.82 Dividend

On April 12, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.82 per share. Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $64.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.25%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Anheuser-Busch In Bev Background Information

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, commonly known as AB InBev, is a Belgian multinational drink and brewing company based in Leuven, Belgium. AB InBev has a global functional management office in New York City, and regional headquarters in São Paulo, London, St. Louis, Mexico City, Bremen, Johannesburg and others.

