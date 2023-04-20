Unusual Put Option Trade in Analog Devices (ADI) Worth $275.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 15:08:25 ET an unusually large $275.00K block of Put contracts in Analog Devices (ADI) was sold, with a strike price of $177.50 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.58th percentile of all recent large trades made in ADI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Analog Devices. This is an increase of 130 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADI is 0.53%, a decrease of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 517,774K shares. The put/call ratio of ADI is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Analog Devices is $221.63. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $263.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.54% from its latest reported closing price of $188.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Analog Devices is $12,304MM, a decrease of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 353K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 7.71% over the last quarter.

SAOOX - Overlay A Portfolio Class 1 holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 32.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 20.28% over the last quarter.

ULPIX - Ultrabull Profund Investor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 9.72% over the last quarter.

AXS Investments holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

SEQAX - Guggenheim World Equity Income Fund A holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Analog Devices Declares $0.86 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share ($3.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.76 per share.

At the current share price of $188.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.93%, the lowest has been 1.49%, and the highest has been 2.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analog Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. The company enables its customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret.

See all Analog Devices regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.