Unusual Put Option Trade in Amyris (AMRS) Worth $67.50K

On April 18, 2023 at 09:52:44 ET an unusually large $67.50K block of Put contracts in Amyris (AMRS) was bought, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 276 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.36 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.64th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMRS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amyris. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRS is 0.20%, an increase of 75.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.10% to 131,560K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRS is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 223.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amyris is $3.18. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 223.91% from its latest reported closing price of $0.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amyris is $539MM, an increase of 99.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Merit Financial Group holds 245K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 99.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,872K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,292K shares, representing an increase of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 46.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 586K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 39.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Veritable holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American International Group holds 95K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Amyris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amyris is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Its ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance®clean beauty skincare, Pipette®clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane.

See all Amyris regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.