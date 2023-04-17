Unusual Put Option Trade in Amyris (AMRS) Worth $50.20K

On April 17, 2023 at 11:40:13 ET an unusually large $50.20K block of Put contracts in Amyris (AMRS) was sold, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 60 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.52th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMRS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amyris. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRS is 0.20%, an increase of 73.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.75% to 131,572K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRS is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 228.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amyris is $3.18. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 228.15% from its latest reported closing price of $0.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amyris is $539MM, an increase of 99.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PJARX - SmallCap Value Fund II R-3 holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 59.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 65.89% over the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 427K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 46.18% over the last quarter.

Headlands Technologies holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 40.29% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amyris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amyris is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Its ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance®clean beauty skincare, Pipette®clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane.

See all Amyris regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.