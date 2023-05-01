Unusual Put Option Trade in Amyris (AMRS) Worth $125.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 09:50:00 ET an unusually large $125.00K block of Put contracts in Amyris (AMRS) was sold, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 46 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.79 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.74th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMRS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amyris. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRS is 0.21%, an increase of 90.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.04% to 131,894K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRS is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 289.24% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amyris is $3.18. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 289.24% from its latest reported closing price of $0.82.

The projected annual revenue for Amyris is $539MM, an increase of 99.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 377K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBSC - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 100K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 15.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 44.66% over the last quarter.

QQQS - Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 42.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 41.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 140,249.25% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 288K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 27.58% over the last quarter.

Amyris Background Information

Amyris is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Its ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance®clean beauty skincare, Pipette®clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane.

