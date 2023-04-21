Unusual Put Option Trade in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Worth $19.85K

On April 21, 2023 at 13:53:48 ET an unusually large $19.85K block of Put contracts in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amicus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOLD is 0.34%, an increase of 34.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 324,993K shares. The put/call ratio of FOLD is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amicus Therapeutics is $16.13. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.30% from its latest reported closing price of $11.50.

The projected annual revenue for Amicus Therapeutics is $451MM, an increase of 37.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HGHAX - THE HARTFORD HEALTHCARE FUND holds 205K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing a decrease of 16.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 13.63% over the last quarter.

TISBX - TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 374K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 23.57% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 366.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 99.98% over the last quarter.

NinePointTwo Capital holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SCGIX - Virtus Silvant Small-Cap Growth Stock Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amicus Therapeutics is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases.

