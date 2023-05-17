Unusual Put Option Trade in AMGEN (AMGN) Worth $6,563.75K

On May 17, 2023 at 11:26:46 ET an unusually large $6,563.75K block of Put contracts in AMGEN (AMGN) was sold, with a strike price of $245.00 / share, expiring in 65 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMGN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3676 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMGEN. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMGN is 0.56%, a decrease of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 445,157K shares. The put/call ratio of AMGN is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMGEN is 261.41. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.71% from its latest reported closing price of 227.88.

The projected annual revenue for AMGEN is 27,680MM, an increase of 5.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,218K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,956K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 15,113K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,292K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 13.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,335K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,126K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,828K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,918K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,430K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,376K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 14.46% over the last quarter.

AMGEN Declares $2.13 Dividend

On March 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.13 per share ($8.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.13 per share.

At the current share price of $227.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.01%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 3.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

AMGEN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Key filings for this company:

