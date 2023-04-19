Unusual Put Option Trade in American Tower (AMT) Worth $103.05K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:12:41 ET an unusually large $103.05K block of Put contracts in American Tower (AMT) was sold, with a strike price of $195.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2950 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Tower. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMT is 0.72%, a decrease of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 499,914K shares. The put/call ratio of AMT is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Tower is $247.04. The forecasts range from a low of $226.24 to a high of $284.55. The average price target represents an increase of 18.67% from its latest reported closing price of $208.18.

The projected annual revenue for American Tower is $11,220MM, an increase of 4.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AFNAX - AAM holds 59K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing a decrease of 126.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 60.42% over the last quarter.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 93.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 1,451.61% over the last quarter.

ACWI - iShares MSCI ACWI ETF holds 149K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 13.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Modera Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Mill Creek Capital Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

American Tower Declares $1.56 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.56 per share ($6.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.56 per share.

At the current share price of $208.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.07%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 3.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

American Tower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 186,000 communications sites.

