Unusual Put Option Trade in American Airlines Group (AAL) Worth $288.25K

On July 25, 2023 at 10:50:44 ET an unusually large $288.25K block of Put contracts in American Airlines Group (AAL) was sold, with a strike price of $18.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.72 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.98th percentile of all recent large trades made in AAL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1036 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.13%, an increase of 4.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.54% to 508,984K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 3.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.37% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Airlines Group is 17.79. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 5.37% from its latest reported closing price of 16.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Airlines Group is 51,177MM, a decrease of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 37,738K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,099K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,146K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,733K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.31% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 19,321K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 15,723K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,251K shares, representing an increase of 41.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 91.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,180K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,024K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 8.66% over the last quarter.

American Airlines Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.